Names Missing In Rigo Polling

Sitting Member for Rigo Open, Lekwa Gure and his wife are among those who were able to vote. Both opened the polling both by being first to cast their votes.



At Kemabolo Village, polling began at 10am.



Polling Officer Bernard Tau said the locality has 800 eligible voters however 189 names have been displaced.



Tau said while polling continues uninterrupted, the update of the common roll and electoral books is the main issue.



Jerome Lei, Ward Councillor for Gabone Village shared similar sentiments.



Lei said there are 1,100 eligible voters in Gabone. Seven hundred have voted. The rest have yet to do so.



He shared that due to lack of funding, polling officials are using facilities from the local church to conduct polling.