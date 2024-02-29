Nakanai election petition dismissed

Steven Ranewa, Defense Counsel of the First Respondent, Francis Galia Maneke, had submitted a no case motion after the case went on trial and five witnesses of Petitioner, Francis Marus, gave evidence on 11 allegations of bribery.

Ranewa submitted a no case motion citing insufficient evidence given by the five witnesses. He was supported by lawyer Warep Pep who is representing Second Respondent, the PNG Electoral Commission.

The petitioner's lawyer, George Kult, from Young and Williams had submitted that there was sufficient evidence and that the 11 allegations of bribery progress to trial.

However, yesterday afternoon Presiding Judge, Justice Collin Makail, in his ruling upheld the no case submission and dismissed the case.