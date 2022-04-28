NACS recommends precautions during NGE

NACS Acting Director Tony Lupiwa said election is a time that draws a lot unsafe sexual practices which could lead to transmission of STIs, HIV, cause an increase in unplanned pregnancies, and stimulate other social issues.

"NACS together with its partners; PNG Electoral Commission and National Department of Health are aware of these issues and have therefore developed awareness messages to educate people about these dangers,” said Mr Lupiwa.

The awareness messages are focused on five major issues faced in PNG:

Vote Freely and Fairly for a Healthy Nation Protect Myself and My Family from HIV, STI, and COVID-19 Stand Up and Speak Out Against All Forms of Stigma and Discrimination Stand Up and Speak Out Against All Forms of Violence and Abuse Respect the Rights and Promote Equal Participation

Mr. Lupiwa said besides producing posters to depict these important messages NACS, is sending condoms and IEC materials to support its campaign at respective election sites as part of its prevention package to provinces.

''New infections are likely to increase if we do not maximize our prevention efforts. Therefore, we want to make sure that condoms are available and accessible at all times. We also want to ensure that people

have access to information so they make informed decisions about what is best for them," Lupiwa stressed.

From the current new infections rate of 3400 annually, Mr. Lupiwa said, ''This figure could soar to 4000 after this year's election if people do not take precautions in applying safe sexual practices.”

NACS HIV Factsheet indicates that as of 2020, PNG’s national HIV prevalence remains at 0.9 percent with an estimated 55 000 People Living with HIV. Of the total, 35 840 are on Anti-Retroviral Therapy or ART.

Meantime, NACS Officers will be in the provinces working with relevant stakeholders on the ground to ensure that the prevention kits are fully utilized.