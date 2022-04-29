NA Endorses 61 Candidates

Among the 61 candidates are four women who are not new to the leadership space.

Former Governor for Eastern Highlands, Julie Soso will contest the Eastern Highlands Regional seat, former Morobe Acting Provincial Administrator, Shiela Harou for Morobe Regional seat, NA Party General Secretary, Joyce Grant who has 20 years experience of managing NA party will contest the Kiriwina-Goodenough Open and Mary Morola, former Secretary for the Department of Labour standing for Kerema Open.

NA Parliamentary leader, Patrick Pruiatch said he is confident with the caliber of candidates being endorsed by the party to go for polls.

“After selection, the caliber of candidates that we have selected is reflective of what I am looking for as a Parliamentary leader for National Alliance.”

He said currently there are eight sitting MPs under the NA Party and is confident with the endorsement of the 60 candidates to run and win the race to form the Government.