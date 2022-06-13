N’Dranou: Behave During Election

Divisional Commander-NGI, Perou N’Dranou wish to inform the public within the four provinces of West New Britain, East New Britain, New Ireland and Manus to behave responsibly during the elections.

“Election is now becoming violent in certain parts of PNG and as the ACP for the NGI Command, I do not wish that we the NGI similarly follow this path.

“Let us not resort to such because we are known to be peace loving people, who conduct ourselves in an orderly manner,” said N’Dranou.

He said the onus is on everyone to take ownership and be responsible in the delivery and attainment of a safe and fair national election.

N’Dranou said this simply means that, being an eligible voter, they should cast votes without threats, intimidations or violence.

“The best contribution that you can give during the whole course of the election period is to behave and conduct yourselves within the confines of the electoral laws, so that your choice of leader can be declared and serve you in the next five years.

“You alone will determine tomorrow’s future and so taking full ownership rest upon you and no one else.”

N’Dranou said the Electoral Commission and the Security Force are only there to assist facilitate this democratic process, enabling your free choices to elect representatives for the next parliament.

He said, “The Electoral Commission and Security Force that include, police, the PNGDF and the Correctional Service want to see that all people in the NGI region exercise their rights to cast their votes in a safe and free environment.”

Meantime, NGI Police is urging candidates to ensure that their supporters not issue threats, intimidations and resort to violence against each other during polling and counting.

He said although, the security force may not be present at one time in all areas, the rule of law remains the same and will hold anyone accountable, who disrupt the rights of others during election.

“Candidates contesting this election, already imply that you are a leader for the people and so you must lead the supporters appropriately to exercise the principle of delivering the election.

“If you cannot display such, than it only means that you are not genuine to represent the people. This could be detrimental to your chances to be elected by the majority of the voters. Remember, the voters, are looking for real genuine leaders and not just anyone.”

NGI Police have urged candidates and supporters to observe the following during the election;