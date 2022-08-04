Morobe Regional Exclusion 27

Mathias Awagasi was eliminated in exclusion 27, leaving only 10 candidates in the running for the governor seat.
The progressive tally:
- Songang Luther Wenge (PLP) – 93,166
- Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 67,810
- Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 32,656
- Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 28,368
- Joshua Menos (Ind) – 22,023
- Robin Yalambing (Ind) – 16,439
- Kasiga Kelly Naru (PNC) – 14,761
- Sheila Pati Harou (Ind) – 13,048
- Dr Joseph Garap (PNGP) – 12,299
- Solomon Peter Ikwa – 11,917
Absolute majority: 156,245
Total formal ballot papers: 321,112
Ballots remaining in count: 312,488