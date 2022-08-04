 

Morobe Regional Exclusion 27

BY: Carmella Gware
11:03, August 4, 2022
624 reads

Exclusion 27 for the Morobe regional seat concluded at 4am today at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

Mathias Awagasi was eliminated in exclusion 27, leaving only 10 candidates in the running for the governor seat.

The progressive tally:

  1. Songang Luther Wenge (PLP) – 93,166
  2. Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 67,810
  3. Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 32,656
  4. Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 28,368
  5. Joshua Menos (Ind) – 22,023
  6. Robin Yalambing (Ind) – 16,439
  7. Kasiga Kelly Naru (PNC) – 14,761
  8. Sheila Pati Harou (Ind) – 13,048
  9. Dr Joseph Garap (PNGP) – 12,299
  10. Solomon Peter Ikwa – 11,917

Absolute majority: 156,245

Total formal ballot papers: 321,112

Ballots remaining in count: 312,488

Tags: 
Morobe Regoinal Seat
Morobe province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 624 reads