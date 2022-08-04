Morobe Regional Exclusion 27

Mathias Awagasi was eliminated in exclusion 27, leaving only 10 candidates in the running for the governor seat.

The progressive tally:

Songang Luther Wenge (PLP) – 93,166 Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 67,810 Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 32,656 Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 28,368 Joshua Menos (Ind) – 22,023 Robin Yalambing (Ind) – 16,439 Kasiga Kelly Naru (PNC) – 14,761 Sheila Pati Harou (Ind) – 13,048 Dr Joseph Garap (PNGP) – 12,299 Solomon Peter Ikwa – 11,917

Absolute majority: 156,245

Total formal ballot papers: 321,112

Ballots remaining in count: 312,488