Morobe Police happy with K3m-webimg

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Superintendent Jacob Singura said K1million is allocated for security operations for Morobe. A big portion of this money will be used to cater for the allowances of the additional manpower from PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) and the PNG Correctional Services (PNGCS) as well as logistical support for police.

“Manpower and logistical support are our biggest challenge, especially for a province like Morobe with a big landmass and scattered population,” said Singura.

He said his command had proposed to engage 90 plus personnel from the PNGDF and PNGCS to boost manpower in the province and was awaiting approval from the police headquarters.

With logistical support being a big challenge, Singura has advised Police Station Commanders (PSCs) throughout Morobe to carry out election awareness within their areas of command. He said there will be a launching of the election operation at a later date.

The PPC said Morobe’s manpower nominal roll has been finalized and submitted to the National Election Planning Team at police headquarters. It demonstrates that Morobe is well prepared to deliver the 2022 National General Election.