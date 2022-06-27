Morobe police to be deployed

Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Jacob Singura, said their 186 officers are waiting for a boost in manpower from the Correctional Services (CS) and PNG Defence Force (PNGDF).

“We are still awaiting the final formal release from the Police Commissioner’s office for the engagement of Defence Force soldiers and CS officers,” he outlined.

“They will have to be formally released for their engagement as special constables; powers that will be bestowed on them through the Commissioner.

“As soon as that is done, we’ll be engaging over 80 PNG Defence Force soldiers and over 20 CS officers in the province as well.”

With all security forces preparing for polling, which is a week away, PPC Singura has appealed to the people to refrain from causing further disturbances and problems.

He reminded citizens that the law will deal with election-related offences where the perpetrators are clearly identified by reliable eyewitnesses.

“Don’t think that there is no law covering such conducts during the election period and the penalties are quite severe.”

Morobe has over 400 polling stations while the provincial police command has less than 200 personnel.