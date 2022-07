Declaration will be made after quality check is done.

At 12:30pm, quality check commenced at the Rita Flynn counting centre.

This means, if declaration is done this afternoon, the electorate will be the first in the capital city to be declared amidst election chaos and delay.

Meanwhile, incumbent MP, Justin Tkatchenko is leading the tally board with 28, 168 votes.

People’s Congress Party candidate Charles Kassman collected 9,829 votes while Samson Kirilyo received 5,312 votes.