MNE voters frustrated

Representatives of the estate said they are fed up with having to explain to their employers of the incompetence delivered for North East Polls.

Garima Tongia, Founding Chairman of the Skyview Estate, said that if it is deferred to Monday 11th, they will not allow any polling teams to set up in that area.

As voters in Moresby North West and Moresby South mark their ballot papers, the saga continues for voters in Moresby North East. Returning Officer Bill George announced his resignation at the Sir John Guise Stadium this morning after voters, scrutineers and candidates demanded to know why polling stations have yet to be set up and voting underway.

While George stated that Moresby North East polling will take place on Monday 11th July, NCD Election Manager Kila Ralai has yet to issue a confirmation, and more so the Electoral Commissioner.