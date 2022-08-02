Mendi candidates told to control supporters

Commissioner Manning made this call following a disturbance earlier today in the Southern Highlands township of Mendi. He said law and order is being maintained in Mendi with a heightened security presence on the streets.

Commissioner Manning, who is Commander of the National General Election 2022 Joint Security Task Force (JSTF), said preparations were in place ahead of time to overcome potential unrest or agitation between rival candidate supporters.

“The JSTF has sufficient manpower in place to deal with any election-related disturbance in Mendi.

“We have seen some supporters attacking each other and we are providing a measured response. It appears some of these supporters are trying to cause a similar outcome as in 2017, Manning said.

“I have given clear direction to commanders to tell the candidates that the Writs will not be returned without completing the counting process.

“Our role is to protect public safety and democratic process, and we will not allow for a situation to develop where there needs to be a ‘Special Circumstance’ call by EC, Manning said.

He added that while there was fake news on social media today claiming police were leaving Mendi is not true. He said they have more soldiers and police in Mendi today.

“Security personnel are authorised to escalate their use of force when this is required. Police and soldiers will not hold back if they see someone threatening other people with bush knives or other weapons,” Manning said.

Commissioner Manning said candidates have a responsibility to take control of their supporters, and to calm down any emotions that could lead to mob-violence.

“I call on candidates and their supporters to forget about confronting their rivals. Any candidate that stirs up their supporters to commit violence will be arrested.

“I also urge all of the law-abiding people in Mendi to exercise caution in moving around. Ideally stay home tonight so if there is any trouble, security personnel will be able to go about their work without people being caught up in any situation,” Commissioner Manning said.