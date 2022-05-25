Media, Police Are Key Partners

He made this comment during a “meet and greet” session between the media and the senior hierarchy of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Manning said the security forces could deliver a safe and successful election in partnership with the media, in disseminating correct and timely information.

The “Meet and Greet” with the members of the media and the senior police officers coincided with the presentation of the body worn cameras to the RPNGC by the PNG Australia Policing Partnership Commander, Jamie Strauss.

The event was held at the Police Officers’ Mess at the Centre of Excellence in Bomana, Port Moresby.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Operations Anthon Billie, Assistant Commissioners, Commander Strauss, senior officers of the constabulary, the PNGAPP and members of the media.

Manning was pleased to receive the body worn cameras, which he said would allow police officers to be more accountable and improve their performance.