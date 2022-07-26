 

Marum Reaches Over 22,000 Votes

BY: Loop Author
14:44, July 26, 2022
266 reads

The final countdown is on for the East New Britain governor’s race as Michael Marum leaps ahead with 22,683 votes after the 17th Exclusion.

Sitting governor, Nakikus Konga was ousted in the 16th Exclusion last night. Jack Voivoi was eliminated in the 17th Exclusion at 11am and his 11,501 votes were distributed.

Currently underway is the 18 exclusion of Levi Orong, whose 13,447 votes are being distributed to the remaining five candidates.

After the 17th Exclusion- the progressive tally is:

  1. Michael Marum - 22,638
  2. Cosmas Bauk – 16,766
  3. Robert Lutulel - 14,504
  4. Norbet Kubak – 13,769
  5. Leo Dion – 13,509

Provincial Returning Officer, Joap Voivoi is hopeful that the remaining ENB seats - Regional and Gazelle Open, are declared tomorrow.

Tags: 
East New Britain
Eliminations
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 266 reads