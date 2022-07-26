Marum Reaches Over 22,000 Votes

Sitting governor, Nakikus Konga was ousted in the 16th Exclusion last night. Jack Voivoi was eliminated in the 17th Exclusion at 11am and his 11,501 votes were distributed.

Currently underway is the 18 exclusion of Levi Orong, whose 13,447 votes are being distributed to the remaining five candidates.

After the 17th Exclusion- the progressive tally is:

Michael Marum - 22,638 Cosmas Bauk – 16,766 Robert Lutulel - 14,504 Norbet Kubak – 13,769 Leo Dion – 13,509

Provincial Returning Officer, Joap Voivoi is hopeful that the remaining ENB seats - Regional and Gazelle Open, are declared tomorrow.