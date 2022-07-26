Marum Reaches Over 22,000 Votes

Sitting governor, Nakikus Konga was ousted in the 16th Exclusion last night. Jack Voivoi was eliminated in the 17th Exclusion at 11am and his 11,501 votes were distributed.
Currently underway is the 18 exclusion of Levi Orong, whose 13,447 votes are being distributed to the remaining five candidates.
After the 17th Exclusion- the progressive tally is:
- Michael Marum - 22,638
- Cosmas Bauk – 16,766
- Robert Lutulel - 14,504
- Norbet Kubak – 13,769
- Leo Dion – 13,509
Provincial Returning Officer, Joap Voivoi is hopeful that the remaining ENB seats - Regional and Gazelle Open, are declared tomorrow.