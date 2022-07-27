Marum Is ENB Governor-elect

The former PNG Kumuls and Hunters coach raced home to victory with 33,285 votes to be declared governor-elect for the province at 4pm.

Marum in an official speech acknowledged the efforts of provincial electoral officials and the office for the past two weeks. He also lauded outgoing governor, Nakikus Konga.

“I thank outgoing Governor, Konga for his time and efforts over the past five years. Now that I have taken over, I look forward to working with him.

“I thank the province for all your support and especially the people who believed and had the trust in me. I look forward to working with everyone.

“I am a team player, I don’t believe in working alone I need everyone to unite and work together. Let’s put our efforts together for the best interest of our province,” Marum said.