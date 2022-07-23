Maru Retains Yangoru-Saussia Seat

Maru retained the seat for Yangoru-Saussia with 17,075 votes, which is only 1,453 votes less than the absolute majority, which is 18,528 votes.

He was greeted by students standing in line to receive him as well as First People Party Party officials and supporters awaiting Maru’s arrival at the airport included Yangoru-Saussia students from Port Moresby Technical College.

Maru acknowledged the Chairman of First People’s Party and representatives from Sausso, East & West Yangoru who were at the airport with the media to congratulate him. But first and foremost he acknowledge the one who directs the minds of people, that is God Almighty.

“I want to start by thanking God for giving me the opportunity to be elected again for the third time. We have made history by being the first member of Yangoru-Saussia to be elected for the third term,” Maru said.

Maru did no forget his constituents and voters and thanked everyone for their faith and trust in him.

“The decision by our people to give me such an overwhelming majority is a clear indication that they’ve enjoyed the services that we were able to deliver with God’s help in the last 10 years, they want more, they’ve voted for us to work as a team to take Yangoru-Saussia to the next level.”