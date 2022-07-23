Maru plans for future

As the leader of the People First Party, Maru has a number of candidates who are still running and he hopes to gain at least 10 seats, to be part of the government formation.

“We have a lot of ambitious plans to continue to improve the rate and growth of development in our district, and that’s very, very important. The people have voted because they trust us, they know we can do it.

We got the experience and the competence to come back into Waigani and play a key role in the formation of the new government. So we can use our position to go home and deliver to our people.” Maru added.

As the Party Leader for People First Party, Richard Maru has a few more members coming through in the next coming days and he made his stand clear in terms of forming the next government.

“I will not be moving to any camp, I want to make it very clear to my own people of Yangoru-Saussia and the rest of Papua New Guinea. I will seat and wait until the rest of my party members are elected.

Together we will decide our future as a party, but let me make one thing clear, the country needs good leaders right now, that’s very, very important.

“Secondly, I must be in government. If I’m not in the government and if I’m in the back bench, I will not help my people.

Their interest comes first. They want more development, they want more services, we must deliver on that. That’s what we promised and our team must work together to deliver on that.” Maru said.