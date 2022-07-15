Maru Leads Yangoru-Saussia First Count

Running second is independent candidate, Micah Vines with 1274 votes and third is former MP, Peter Wararu Waranaka with 872 votes.

The only female candidate, Monica Hasimani, who is among the 16 males scored only one vote in the first count.

According to Yangoru Saussia Returning officer, Francis Kambaka the counting continues today.

Mr Kambaka said counting commenced late yesterday at East Yangoru Council Chambers at Yangoru station.

He said the counting officials had gone through a one-day training on Wednesday and started counting yesterday.