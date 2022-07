Counting started at 8.30 this morning. The first ballot box, box 19, was from Watom LLG. Box 19 was polled by Team 133 at Vunaulaiar, Rau, Taranata and Valaur.

The progressive results for the first five are as follows:

Dr Allan Marat 4,151 Graham Piniau Rument 2,556 Raymond Paulias 2,323 Wayne Coleman Tamsak 1,221 Taupa Puipui 899

Final count for box 20 is underway for Watom LLG. Polling areas are Vunabuk, Rakival and Vunakabai.