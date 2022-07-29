Marape Congratulates Bird

Marape, when congratulating Governor Bird, also announced that the Wewak Camp was moving to Loloata just off Port Moresby, because of the extension of return of writs.

However, he announced that to make up for this, the new government would meet in Wewak immediately after formation for a retreat to draw up its plans and policies.

“I congratulate Governor Bird, one of my strongest supporters despite being a member of National Alliance, for his landslide victory today,” Marape said.

“He has made it clear to the people of East Sepik and Papua New Guinea that he is with me.

“Governor Bird polled 127, 315 votes, easily exceeding the absolute majority of 118,090 votes, which just goes to show the level of confidence the people of East Sepik have in him.

“I look forward to working with Governor Bird over the next five years to unleash the massive untapped potential of East Sepik, particularly in agriculture.”

Marape stated, “I informed the people of East Sepik that because of time limitations, and the delay in declarations, numbers are slow in coming in.”

He said PANGU is currently collecting MPs who are being declared and keeping them on Loloata.

“I assure the people of East Sepik that immediately after formation of Government, we will return to Wewak, and have a retreat to plan for what we will do over the next term of Parliament.”