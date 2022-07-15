Many Voters Miss Out in EHP

“Some of our voters in Kamono 1 LLGs ward 3, 4 and 5 of Kainantu have missed out in the polling. We've got problems with our roll and we need to fix it,” Kaupa said.

"Some wards in Okapa have also missed out as their names were not in the electoral roll."

Mr Kaupa suggested that a biometric voting system must be introduced in the country to help ease the issue of electoral roll.

He also mentioned that People Living With Disability and women were given first preference to cast their votes during polling.