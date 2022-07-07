Many Madang Voters Miss Out

They both raised concern that many eligible voters had not voted because their names were not on the electoral roll.

They said the people had the right to vote because they had been living in the area for more than six months to one year, and they needed to elect a leader of their choice.

Madang started well when polling began on Monday, the only disturbances at polling sites were disgruntled locals who did not have their names on the electoral roll.

Madang Election Manager, Sponsa Navi said most of the districts had begun polling except for Middle Ramu, Sumkar, Usino Bundi, Bogia and Rai Coast.

He said Middle Ramu is expected to start today if poling officials arrive on time at the polling areas.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintend Mazuc Rubiang said security personnel were deployed out of Madang town this morning to their respective locations.

This morning security personnel transported polling materials for Siador station, while officers and materials for Middle Ramu were airlifted.

PPC Rubiang said polling generally is quiet, despite commotions caused by voters regarding the electoral roll, which is the issue faced nationwide.

Meantime, Police have received reports of people doing double voting and are closely monitoring that.