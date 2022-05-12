Manus Police Prepared To Deliver NGE

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu said the province’s pre-election security operation started on April 12, where police officers in Manus carried out election awareness around the town area.

He said the roll out of awareness is convenient yet effective whilst waiting for election funding from the provincial government as well as the Police Headquarters in Port Moresby.

“The Manus Province is made up of small island villages and would be expensive to travel to each Island to conduct awareness, therefore we conducted awareness at the Lorengau main market which is a common place where people come in from villages on the Islands, coast and the highway.

“We believe our messages have reached almost everyone,” said Mr Yapu.

During the awareness, the people were reminded of the importance of their participation and their democratic rights for the election. They were also told of the election offences and the penalties attached to each offence.

“Funding and logistical support remain our biggest challenges. We have three police boats and five aging vehicles but this has not stopped us from carrying out our roles as police officers,” said the PPC.

Mr Yapu said manpower on the other hand is still a challenge.