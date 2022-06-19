Manning responds to election related deaths

He said it was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure a free and safe election, including the security forces.

“We’ve always maintained going into election that we ensure a free, fair and safe election and it is the responsibility of every single Papua New Guinean,” he said.

Commissioner Manning added that police and other security forces do not run the election but are tasked to safeguard the electoral process.

“The deaths are unfortunate but they are very much an indication of how people respond during this campaign period.

“While we do not take that lightly, we have responded appropriately and I have been briefed that investigations are underway. Those several incidents of deaths through election related violence have been sufficiently responded to,” said Manning.

He has also cautioned drivers to be cautious of traffic rules, following a number of overloaded vehicles carrying election campaigners.

“With deaths caused by overloading of vehicles through this campaign period, the rules have not changed. The elections do not negate our existing laws.

“Our traffic rules are there. It is the responsibility of the drivers of the vehicles to ensure that they maintain safety of their passengers,” he added.