Manning Gives Warning on Enga Elections Failing

Commissioner Manning made this remark following an upsurge in lawlessness within the last 72 hours in parts of the Enga Province.

He said a joint task force comprising of military and police personnel will be established and inserted into the Enga Province at the earliest to restore law and order. The Commissioner also announced that 15 candidates of the various seats within the Enga Province in the 2022 National General Election are currently being investigated for their role in the election related violence.

“Someone must be held responsible for the death and destruction in the Enga Province. These candidates, these so-called leaders, were silent when the death and destruction began and have remained silent since. God help us if this is the calibre of the “leadership” that is being put forward for the people of Enga,” said Commissioner Manning.

Manning who has been in the Highlands region since day one of polling said, “The situation in Enga Province is very serious and I have grave concerns for the lives of many innocent people there who have become victims of barbaric and animalistic attacks.”

Commissioner Manning said he is frustrated and sickened to note from reports, that known candidates and their supporters have deliberately attacked opposing candidates and their supporters to influence a favourable outcome.

“To think that these candidates are considered to be highly educated and have successful careers, married and have children of their own condone such violent acts by their tribesmen and supporters is sickening.” He added.

He said he had conveyed his concerns to the Prime Minister as well as the Chief of the PNG Defence Force, and they had resolved to establish a separate multi-Taskforce to enforce the rule of law in Enga immediately and to also secure the Porgera mine.

Manning has deemed the situation in Enga is no ordinary law and order situation. While many of the violent incidents are attributed to the elections there are sectors of the local communities in Enga that continue to engage in violent criminal activities pre-dating the elections and will continue throughout the election period and beyond.

“It will be the Joint Task Force's primary objective to enforce the Rule of Law and respond appropriately where necessary to these individuals and/or groups.” Commissioner Manning said.