Maneke Races Ahead

The progressive tally recorded for Nakanai open after the 9th exclusion has also confirmed the elimination of Independent candidate, Jimmy Joseph with his 997 votes distributed.

The Top 5 contenders for Nakanai Open are:

Francis Galia Maneke – PANGU – 14, 791 Francis Marus – PNC – 9, 537 Nixon Paiaki Volele – PFP – 9, 459 Phil Hans Wai – ULP – 7, 248 Kesman Ferman Nandap – ILP – 2, 612 Arnold Tia – Independent – 1, 981 Joseph B Tauvasa – PNGP – 1, 484 Felix Kua – Independent – 1, 308 Issac Nagi – Independent – 1, 091

The total formal ballot papers – 49, 854

Votes Distributed after 9th Exclusion – 4, 024

Exhausted votes – 343

Ballot Papers Remaining – 49, 511

Maneke’s vote count is 9, 968 votes shy of the absolute majority of 24, 759.