Maneke Races Ahead

The progressive tally recorded for Nakanai open after the 9th exclusion has also confirmed the elimination of Independent candidate, Jimmy Joseph with his 997 votes distributed.
The Top 5 contenders for Nakanai Open are:
- Francis Galia Maneke – PANGU – 14, 791
- Francis Marus – PNC – 9, 537
- Nixon Paiaki Volele – PFP – 9, 459
- Phil Hans Wai – ULP – 7, 248
- Kesman Ferman Nandap – ILP – 2, 612
- Arnold Tia – Independent – 1, 981
- Joseph B Tauvasa – PNGP – 1, 484
- Felix Kua – Independent – 1, 308
- Issac Nagi – Independent – 1, 091
The total formal ballot papers – 49, 854
Votes Distributed after 9th Exclusion – 4, 024
Exhausted votes – 343
Ballot Papers Remaining – 49, 511
Maneke’s vote count is 9, 968 votes shy of the absolute majority of 24, 759.