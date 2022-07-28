 

Maneke Races Ahead

BY: Loop Author
16:51, July 28, 2022
256 reads

After the 9th Exclusion, Francis Maneke is leading comfortably with 14, 791 votes for the Nakanai Open seat.

The progressive tally recorded for Nakanai open after the 9th exclusion has also confirmed the elimination of Independent candidate, Jimmy Joseph with his 997 votes distributed.

The Top 5 contenders for Nakanai Open are:

  1. Francis Galia Maneke – PANGU – 14, 791
  2. Francis Marus – PNC – 9, 537
  3. Nixon Paiaki Volele – PFP – 9, 459
  4. Phil Hans Wai – ULP – 7, 248
  5. Kesman Ferman Nandap – ILP – 2, 612
  6. Arnold Tia – Independent – 1, 981
  7. Joseph B Tauvasa – PNGP – 1, 484
  8. Felix Kua – Independent – 1, 308
  9. Issac Nagi – Independent – 1, 091

The total formal ballot papers – 49, 854

Votes Distributed after 9th Exclusion – 4, 024

Exhausted votes – 343

Ballot Papers Remaining – 49, 511

Maneke’s vote count is 9, 968 votes shy of the absolute majority of 24, 759.

Tags: 
Nakanai Open
West New Britain Province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 256 reads