Madang Urban LLG Go To Polls

The polling teams from the respective wards gathered this morning at 7.30 at the Madang District Office where they received polling materials including the ballot papers.

The 10 wards of Madang Urban LLG, comprises of 36 polling teams who will be setting up more than one polling booth at the Gazetted polling locations for the eligible voters to cast their votes.

Two LLGs of Madang District started polling yesterday and continues today.

The polling at some of the locations in Madang will start at 11am today, while the others start later in the day because of the late arrival of polling teams.