Madang still counting

This newsroom was informed that Bogia has completed all primary counts and have conducting eliminations since last week. Other districts are still doing primary counts.



Most of the counting for the seven seats are being conducted in Madang town, except for Usino Bundi and Bogia.



According to security personnel, counting in Bogia and Walium station are running smoothly with declarations expected this week.



Counting for Madang Open started three weeks ago at Tusbab Secondary school's Marape Hall. It is progressing well. Counting is also going well for Sumkar Open at Jomba Parish, Middle Ramu Open at Gospel Light house, and Rai Cost at the Madang Untied Church.



This newsroom also confirmed that primary counts for Sumkar Open is complete and quality check will be done before they begin second preference counting.



Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said Police were informed of security threats and are looking into that.



PPC Rubiang said additional security personnel will be deployed to the province to help make sure that counting ends on a good note.



According to information from the Electoral Commission website, three sitting members of Bogia, Madang and Usino Bundi are leading the race in their respective constituencies. Sumkar and Middle Ramu lost their MPs before polling. The sitting MP for Rai Coast is amongst the top ten in that race. A new candidate is also leading the race for Madang Regional seat while the sitting governor Peter Yama is running third.