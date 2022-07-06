Madang polling progresses well

Election Manager Sponsa Navi said Madang District and Sumkar have done two days of polling, Usino-Bundi, Bogia and Rai Coas start today, while Middle Ramu starts tomorrow.

Navi said Madang Urban LLG started polling yesterday with majority of the voting population in the wards having cast their votes. He said North and South Ambenob begin today.

He added that polling continues for Madang Urban LLG today as time could not allow voters in wards 8, 9 and 10 to do so yesterday.

Polling for Sumkar's Sumgilbar LLG and Karkar LLG started yesterday and will continue today. Navi said that more than five polling teams were dispatched to each LLG.

He said that polling has so far progressed well.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police officers who will be deployed to the remote areas will be airlifted today to respective polling areas. He said security personnel at polling sites have reported mostly complaints from voters about not having their names on the voter list. This led to arguments with polling officials but police ensured ballot papers were protected and returned safely to Jomba police station in Madang town where they are being guarded.

PPC Rubiang hopes to see that continue for the rest of the remaining polling days.