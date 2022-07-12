Madang Polling Nears Completion

Polling locations in North Ambenob yet to complete polling are Amele, Efu, Fulumu and Alopa. Transport was a major hindrance to their work. Mr. Sakipa said there were not enough vehicles to speed up the transportation of ballot boxes and polling officials to polling stations, and back to Madang town. This resulted in polling being dragged into the second week.

The second major challenge being faced by voting officials is missing voter names. Polling was stalled because voters argued with polling officials, demanding an explanation before polling could continue.

In the meantime polling in Bogia, Sumkar, Middle Ramu, Rai Coast, and Usino-Bundi is progressing well. Madang provincial police commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said some Madang based police officers were deployed to Goroka to boost manpower in Eastern Highlands Province, which began polling activities today.

PPC Rubiang said contingent commanders from the six district are assessing security threats so that extra manpower can be sent in, to ensure that polling progresses safely.

“I want to thank my officers and the other support units that include MS 13 in Lae and the PNGDF officers plus the support units from Goroka who (were) deployed to the province to assist local police during polling. I trust that we will end everything on a good note,” he said.