Madang Expects All Declarations Today

Bogia open is the only seat declared as of yesterday afternoon, with sitting member Robert Naguri retaining his seat.



Declaration for Usino Bundi is expected to happen before midday. This newsroom was informed that they are into the final elimination process with the sitting MP leading with over 6,000 votes from the second person.

Sumkar and Middle Ramu had started the elimination process yesterday and in progress with the final exclusions.



Madang Regional, Rai Coast and Madang open had completed quality checks yesterday and start elimination today.

Time is catching up and according to counting officials, they will try their best to make sure they complete their job today.