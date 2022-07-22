Madang Candidate arrested

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, said it was alleged that earlier this week, polling team 12 had completed polling at Almami LLG (Yakipa and Sarawat villages) and were walking towards another polling station at Dogodogo village, when they were allegedly threatened by a candidate’s supporters.



After confronting the polling officials with weapons, the supporters allegedly made off with the sealed ballot box that contained marked papers for the two villages. PPC Rubiang said that the supporters of the accused candidate returned with the ballot boxes to Dogodogo village. They then threatened the voters to go to Marusupa village to cast their votes.



He said because of that the two villagers fought among themselves and the accused supporters kept the sealed ballot box.



PPC Rubiang added that the villagers kept the ballot boxes from Monday to Thursday but a police team with the Bogia Returning officer went to the village with another ballot box and conducted polling.



"The polling at Marusupa commenced at 2pm on Thursday. On that day the accused candidate, his wife and supporters walked into the polling area and confronted the complainant. The candidate then forced the presiding officer to sign 126 unmarked ballot papers so they can stand in line and vote,” PPC Rubiang said.



He added that the presiding officer felt that it was not safe for them and he signed off the ballot papers as the polling official were outnumbered.



“We were informed and the security officers arrested the man and detained him at Bogia police station. The accused was transferred to Jomba in Madang town on Wednesday July 20. He was arrested and charged under section 191 (12) for disobeying lawful direction of the presiding officer.”



PPC Rubiang said the candidate was also charged under section 178(1) for threatening to assault the presiding officer. His third charge was unlawfully taking out ballot papers under section 191 (14) and fourth charge was breaching section 191(1) all under the Organic Law on National and Local-Level Government.



The accused is remanded at the Jomba police station in Madang town awaiting his first Court appearance.