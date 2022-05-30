Look beyond campaign promises: Toroama

“This election is very crucial to the future of Bougainville, and who we elect as our representatives in the National Parliament will determine our future based on their loyalty to Bougainville and commitment to serving our wish for independence that was expressed in 2019 Bougainville Referendum,” said the President.

“I urge every Bougainvillean to look beyond the campaign promises of monetary gain and delusions of grandeur that is evident during any election.

“We must vote for a person who will represent Bougainville to be the voice of the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the people in the 11th Parliament of Papua New Guinea.

“I urge you all to vote for a leader who will not compromise our political resolve for Bougainville; a leader who is not afraid to stand within the halls of the National Parliament and fight for Bougainville’s Independence as a sovereign nation.

“We need leaders who will not succumb to the pressures of party politics and compromise Bougainville’s independence aspirations.

“We need leaders who can proudly say the word Independence without looking over their shoulder.

“We must honour the Bougainville Peace Agreement and the memory of the twenty thousand lives lost during the Bougainville Civil War by electing leaders who will work with the ABG and truly represent the felt needs and aspirations of our people.

“I must also remind our people to maintain civility during the election period and to respect the electoral process.

“I wish all the candidates the best in their campaigning and may God Bless you all.”