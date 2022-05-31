Lone female contests HiriKoiari seat

Samoa Hoi Rage is the lone woman going up against 34 men.

Hiri/Koiari Returning officer, Leo Ameua, said Rage is running under the banner of PANGU Pati.

Nominations on May 19 were Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party), Mathias Jack, Saraga Saki Hanua (PNG Liberal Party), Nou Rage (National Alliance Party), Paul Boga, Rausi Doko, Elliot Mark R Yamuje, Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party), Francis Isoaimo Namea, Jack Kari Totona (Peoples National Congress), and Samuel Sariman

On the 20th to the 23rd of May, Nao Badu, Onnd Venancio (Peoples Resource Awareness), Henao Kari, James Simon Tau, Andrew Moi Dogara, Jonathan Ilau (Peoples Labour Party), Musa Kila , Willie F. Kaeaka, and Gabriel Kepas nominated.

From the 24th to the 26th Francis Hatau , Samoa Hoi Rage (PANGU Pati), Steven John Manai (United Resources Party), Bruno Saiho (Indigenous Liberation), Orira Dabada, Daniel Lohia (Nation Action Party), Wilfred Auda Eaka (Peoples Guided Democracy), Jack Talai , Peter Wap , Lucian Rove , William Ahuta Enok , Bill Arogo, Daniel Leke Henao, John Nongo, and Kumul Waka William, nominated.

Peter Malaifiope Election Manager for Central Province (pictured), stated that out of the normal atmosphere of elections, Hiri/Koiari was one that was very interesting.