Liquor Ban for Madang

Officer in charge, Joan Manalau said the bottle shops in Madang town have been issued notice of the liquor ban.

She said the other shops outside of town have been informed and the police will be out there to make sure they adhere to the notice.

Manalau said there are some shops in Madang that are alcohol distributors and have been exempted to supply only to the hotels upon request. JKT limited, Andersons Foodland and Supreme Investment are the three approved distributors.

She said the Chief Liquor Licensing Commissioner, Clement Tare had signed off the notice and distributed to all shops and they must comply with the instructions.

“The people must comply with the notice because it is a nationwide liquor ban. The provincial liquor licensing board will comply with what the government says.”

She urged all the citizens of Madang and the liquor shops to comply, and those who fail to comply will be arrested and charged.

Meantime, Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent, Mazuc Rubiang added that the police will work closely with the provincial liquor licensing officers to make sure the total alcohol ban is fully effected in the communities.

PPC Rubiang warned locals producing, consuming and selling homebrew to stop or face the penalty. He said people must behave during the election.