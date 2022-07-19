 

Lelang leads after count 12

BY: Loop Author
16:44, July 19, 2022
Update for West New Britain Province after count 9 in Nakanai Open and progressive tally from count 12 in Kandrian Inland LLG, put candidates in the following positions:

Top Five Nakanai Open Candidates after Count 9 from Mosa LLG

  1. Francis Marus  - 4,537
  2. Phil Hans Wai  - 3 305
  3. F.rancis G. Maneke  - 2839
  4. Kesman Fernan Nandap - 1,563
  5. Arnold Tia - 1085

Top Five Provincial Count of Mosa LLG Count 9

  1. Sasindran Muthuvel   - 4 853
  2. Daniel Aubian Kanau   - 2416
  3. Gari L Baki - 1,876
  4. Willie Edo - 1,631
  5. Mark Lebong – 992

Progressive Tally after count 12 in Kandrian Inland LLG, Open Seat

  1. Joseph Lelang -  4,452
  2. Pascoe Kase - 540
  3. Walter Lunga - 130
  4. Allan Posai - 122

Provincial Count top five in Kandrian

  1. Stannis Hoffman - 2,225
  2. Gari L  Baki - 1 376
  3. Mark Lebong - 1,000
  4. Sasindran Muthuvel - 706
  5. Chris P Lagisa - 308
