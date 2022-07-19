Lelang leads after count 12

Top Five Nakanai Open Candidates after Count 9 from Mosa LLG
- Francis Marus - 4,537
- Phil Hans Wai - 3 305
- F.rancis G. Maneke - 2839
- Kesman Fernan Nandap - 1,563
- Arnold Tia - 1085
Top Five Provincial Count of Mosa LLG Count 9
- Sasindran Muthuvel - 4 853
- Daniel Aubian Kanau - 2416
- Gari L Baki - 1,876
- Willie Edo - 1,631
- Mark Lebong – 992
Progressive Tally after count 12 in Kandrian Inland LLG, Open Seat
- Joseph Lelang - 4,452
- Pascoe Kase - 540
- Walter Lunga - 130
- Allan Posai - 122
Provincial Count top five in Kandrian
- Stannis Hoffman - 2,225
- Gari L Baki - 1 376
- Mark Lebong - 1,000
- Sasindran Muthuvel - 706
- Chris P Lagisa - 308