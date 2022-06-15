 

LCA Reminds Candidates To Pay Up

Loop Author
12:47, June 15, 2022
The Lae City Authority is reminding candidates for Morobe Regional, Lae Open, Huon Gulf Open and Nawaeb Open to pay to put up their campaign merchandise around the city.

All candidates and political parties are required to pay a one-off fee of K500 to the Lae City Authority to put up their posters, banners and billboards around Lae City boundaries.

LCA has so far received payments from some candidates, and is reminding others to do so at their earliest to avoid any inconvenience.

Fees are to be paid at the LCA cash office at the ground floor of Morobe Haus, which was formerly known as Vele Rumana.

Failure to do so will result in LCA removing the candidates’ posters, banners and billboards.

Tags: 
Lae City Authority
Candidates
2022 National General Elections
Campaign period
Author: 
Press Release
