Last Minute Training For Gulf

More than 40 polling officials including Assistant Returning Officer and Returning Officer attended a brief training this morning to familiarise the officers before the start of polling on Monday.

Kerema Central ARO and electoral officer, Desmond Goka conducted the training. Each officials from all 10 LLGs will be sent to their respective polling sites by Monday.

Meantime, campaigns in the province had been quiet and ended yesterday. For the provincial seat intending candidate, Moses Uvaipi passed away last week Tuesday minusing him from the total number of candidates for Gulf regional seat.

Mr Goka confirmed that by Monday, Central Kerema and Urban Kerema would start polls, while polling officials for other LLGs will go in for another training before they are sent out to the respective LLGs by Tuesday, July.

Provincial Electoral Manager, Poevare Tore and Deputy Electoral Manager, Ronnie Hawengao couldn't be reached for comments.