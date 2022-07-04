 

Lae crowd builds up before sunrise

BY: Carmella Gware
10:00, July 4, 2022
187 reads

A number of voting venues around Lae city started filling up as early as 4am.

The venues at Three and Four Mile, including the outside premises of the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG, had voters gathering there before sunrise.

Residents around that area said the noise woke them up from their sleep, and they were quite alarmed with the crowd buildup.

An argument soon started between the crowd and security guards at Polytech; the latter refused to let the public in for fear of damage to school properties.

A group of police vehicles soon turned up and controlled the crowd, clearing the driveway into the institute.

Lae Top Town is currently quiet.

 

Tags: 
Polling period
Lae
Morobe province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 187 reads