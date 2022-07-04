Lae crowd builds up before sunrise

The venues at Three and Four Mile, including the outside premises of the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG, had voters gathering there before sunrise.

Residents around that area said the noise woke them up from their sleep, and they were quite alarmed with the crowd buildup.

An argument soon started between the crowd and security guards at Polytech; the latter refused to let the public in for fear of damage to school properties.

A group of police vehicles soon turned up and controlled the crowd, clearing the driveway into the institute.

Lae Top Town is currently quiet.