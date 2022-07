He was declared member-elect for Talasea Open just this afternoon.

After PANGU Pati candidate John Tuka was eliminated from the race at the 29th Exclusion count, his 5052 votes were distributed between Kumai and United Labour Party candidate Blaise Dau.

After the 30th and final elimination, Dau finished with 6779 votes.

Talasea Open seat was held by PANGU Pati candidate Francis Maneke, who is contesting the Open seat for the new Nakanai District.