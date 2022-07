Returning officer Darius Kunai officially opened counting at 12pm today.

Twenty-seven ballot boxes for Kokopo District will be counted. Eight from Bitapaka LLG, five from Duke of York LLG, nine from Vunamami LLG and five from Raluana LLG.

Twenty-eight candidates have contested the Kokopo Open seat. They wait in anticipation as their fate is being decided by the people.

More updates to come.