Kerevat CS step up in election readiness

Over the past weeks 24 CIS officers have been attending gym sessions at the High Performance centre, Gelegele, thanks to the support of owner and former Kumuls Coach Michael Marum.

Fitness programs have always been part of their yearly physical exercise, but due to the lack of gymnasium facility at the institution, they have not been able to maintain this exercise. With the elections now in progress, the Kerevat CS approached Marum to use the HP Center at intervals, and he agreed.

According to the CS team leader, keeping fit for stronger mental approach is the focus and also keeping fit is always a requirement for any discipline force.

"A strong man is always determined by strong discipline mind for professional services delivery in this time of NGE," the spokesman said.