 

Kerema Open Completes Primary Counts

11:55, July 30, 2022
After completion of primary counts in all 6 LLGs of Kerema district, elimination is underway as of 8 this morning.

PANGU candidate, Thomas Opa still maintains lead since Day 1 and sits comfortable on top with over 12,000 votes.

The progressive tally after Kaintiba LLG Count 47/47:

  1.  Thomas Opa (Pangu) - 12,508
  2.  Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) - 5,150
  3.  Nelson Aila (Peoples Party) - 3,314
  4.  Sieman Seapo Farapo (PNG Party) - 2,568
  5.  Wilson Andayu (URP) - 2,520
  6.  Angellus Omanewo Koraino (PNC) - 2,431
  7.  Marcellus Tiomdi (APP) - 2,224
  8.  Roland Alo Kapo (Liberal Party) - 1,993
  9.  Issac Martin Panaguyo (Ind) - 1,824
  10.  James Morova (PPP) - 1,699
  •  Formal Votes - 51,420
  •  Informal Votes - 398
  •  Total Votes - 51,818

After the quality checks the elimination will follow.

