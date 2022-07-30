Kerema Open Completes Primary Counts

PANGU candidate, Thomas Opa still maintains lead since Day 1 and sits comfortable on top with over 12,000 votes.

The progressive tally after Kaintiba LLG Count 47/47:

Thomas Opa (Pangu) - 12,508 Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) - 5,150 Nelson Aila (Peoples Party) - 3,314 Sieman Seapo Farapo (PNG Party) - 2,568 Wilson Andayu (URP) - 2,520 Angellus Omanewo Koraino (PNC) - 2,431 Marcellus Tiomdi (APP) - 2,224 Roland Alo Kapo (Liberal Party) - 1,993 Issac Martin Panaguyo (Ind) - 1,824 James Morova (PPP) - 1,699

Formal Votes - 51,420

Informal Votes - 398

Total Votes - 51,818

After the quality checks the elimination will follow.