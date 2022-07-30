Kerema Open Completes Primary Counts

PANGU candidate, Thomas Opa still maintains lead since Day 1 and sits comfortable on top with over 12,000 votes.
The progressive tally after Kaintiba LLG Count 47/47:
- Thomas Opa (Pangu) - 12,508
- Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) - 5,150
- Nelson Aila (Peoples Party) - 3,314
- Sieman Seapo Farapo (PNG Party) - 2,568
- Wilson Andayu (URP) - 2,520
- Angellus Omanewo Koraino (PNC) - 2,431
- Marcellus Tiomdi (APP) - 2,224
- Roland Alo Kapo (Liberal Party) - 1,993
- Issac Martin Panaguyo (Ind) - 1,824
- James Morova (PPP) - 1,699
- Formal Votes - 51,420
- Informal Votes - 398
- Total Votes - 51,818
After the quality checks the elimination will follow.