Kavieng Polling Started Despite Petition

Despite grievances by candidates, Kliawi allowed for polling to continue after confirming with scrutineers that the physical number of ballot papers counted during quality checks over the weekend, corresponded with the numbers on the dispatched listing.

Kliawi said any claims or allegations need to be accompanied with evidence.

Kavieng Open candidates and scrutineers fronted up at the police station early Monday morning following a written petition addressed to New Ireland PPC, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat.

The petition, signed by nine candidates, requested the Electoral Commissioner to formally verify the reason for the ballot papers not adding up, and to stop the deployment of polling teams until they are satisfied with the response.

PPC Nebanat said as chief of security for the province, his responsibility is to protect the integrity of the election process by maintaining neutralism to ensure there is a free, fair and safe election for New Ireland.

He added that the Electoral Commission is responsible for the clarification.

Situation did not get out of hand as all members of the joint security force were present.

Polling for Kavieng Urban started hours later than scheduled, while Tikana, Murat and Lavongai LLG polling teams were inserted into their respective polling venues.

Meanwhile, polling for Namatanai proceeded without delay yesterday.