Kaupa confident with EHP counting

Steven Kaupa expressed his confidence last week in Goroka during the early preparation of the country venue.

Speaking from NSI Counting centre, Kaupa said counting has been organized in LLGS of the 8 districts.

Kaupa said LLGs from Daulo to Goroka, Unggai-Bena, Lufa, Okapa, Henganofi, Kainantu and Obura-Waninara is progressing.

Organising the counting in LLGs is fast tracking the process.

Kaupa said they were anticipating for the counting of the first preference to be completed by Saturday, and then do quality check on Sunday. On Monday, all elimination in all the 24 LLGs on 8 electorates would be done.

He said smaller LLGs like Goroka Open and Kainantu Open were expected to be completed earliest by 23rd July, whilst the big LLGs with a slightly bigger population to be completed by Saturday.



“I’m also very grateful and thankful to our police partners, PPC Michael Weli and his team of policemen and women, our QRF team of defense and CS, has been very, very supportive.

As of this afternoon, the Return of Writs has been moved to August 12, 2022.

Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae accepted the extension of the Return of Writs saying it would be impossible to have all the Writs returned this Friday July 29th, the proposed date.

He said, “The extension will save time and resources and we avoid a failed election which will be costly to if we were to start all over again. We can learn from this year’s national general elections to conduct better national general elections in 2027.