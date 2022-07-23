Kandrian Gloucester is now in progress of elimination.

Freddie Reu Kumai - 3,609 John Tuka - 3,191 Blaise Dau - 3,089 Joseph Tanalau - 2,393 Bewman Bito Kaka Cruz - 2 145

RO for Kandrian-Gloucester, Peter Manasaplo gave a brief update on the eliminations to occur.

“Elimination for Kandrian-Gloucester we are now in the 4th elimination and we’ll continue on to elimination five shortly. Hopefully we should have the elimination, if not completed today or most probably tomorrow (Sunday 24th July) and followed with the declaration.

The absolute majority recorded is 20, 137. We are going through elimination to determine who has the absolute majority then again declare the winner.”

More updates to follow.