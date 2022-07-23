Kairuku Counting Officials Strike

The strike commenced as of last night and today as disgruntled officials comprising of scrutineers, polling and counting officials gathered at the counting venue just after midday at Murray Barracks to air their frustrations.

They called on the Central Provincial Electoral Office to pay all outstanding payment as of this afternoon before counting can proceed at 6pm.

A concerned scrutineer, Simon Aitsi called for the speed up of payment on behalf of the counting officials.

“Painim mani kam, bai 6 O’Clock yupla mas salim ol counting officials go insait na start count. Election Manager, yu mas stretim allowance na mipla count, em lastpla tupla box blo Kairuku district na continue wantem regional (Look for money and pay the counting officials, by 6pm they must continue with counting. We call on the election manager to sort out the allowances as there two last boxes remaining and we continue with the regional counts)

They are concerned that time is running out before the return of writs on 29th July

However, Kairuku Returning Officer, Henry Oa remained mum when told to give an update on the allowance. He was told to give an assurance on when payments would be ready, however he only looked uncertain.

Central electoral office admin, Serah Vele said there was nothing much they can do as listing of names for payment were received on Monday, 18th July. She added that there were administrative processes involved to release any payments.

“We received the list of officials from the Assistant RO just on Monday. We cannot make payments right now as demanded, this is impossible.

“There has to be clearance from the Central Electoral Office then it goes to the Commissioner, and we have to follow this process.”

Meantime, the progressive tally for Kairuku:

Kairuku- Count 21 (Gabadi)

Top 5