 

Kairuku Counting Day 3 Update

BY: Jasmine Iru
18:01, July 20, 2022
66 reads

Kairuku Open seat ended day 3 of counting at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby closing off with count 7.

The progressive tally for Kairuku Open count 7 is:

  1. Seline Leo Lohia (Indigenous Liberation Party) – 1,847
  2. Peter Namea Isoaimo (National Alliance Party) – 1,577
  3. Allan Auka Keagaimo (Independent) – 787
  4. Paru Aihi (People’s National Congress Party) –702
  5. Bona Kolopi Ine’e (United Labour Party) – 413.

For Provincial Seat-Kairuku District Counting:

  1. Scott Boro Morata comes first with 2044
  2. Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party) – 1,480
  3. Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 920
  4. Paul Simon (United Labour Party) – 738
  5. Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 555.

For Hiri-Koiari Electorate, Count 3 progressive tally:

  1. Andrew Moi – 751 taking the lead
  2. Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party) – 477
  3. Mathias Jack (Independent Candidate) – 362
  4. Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party) – 227
  5. Willie Kaeaka (Independent Candidate)

For Central Regional- Hiri-Koiari counting:

  1. James Enage (Independent Candidate) – 1,257
  2. Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 589
  3. Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party)
  4. Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) – 29
  5. Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 11.

Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count for today and will continue tomorrow so as for Kairuku electorate at Murray Barracks.

Tags: 
Kairuku Open
Central Province
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Jasmine Iru
