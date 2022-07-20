Kairuku Counting Day 3 Update

The progressive tally for Kairuku Open count 7 is:
- Seline Leo Lohia (Indigenous Liberation Party) – 1,847
- Peter Namea Isoaimo (National Alliance Party) – 1,577
- Allan Auka Keagaimo (Independent) – 787
- Paru Aihi (People’s National Congress Party) –702
- Bona Kolopi Ine’e (United Labour Party) – 413.
For Provincial Seat-Kairuku District Counting:
- Scott Boro Morata comes first with 2044
- Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party) – 1,480
- Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 920
- Paul Simon (United Labour Party) – 738
- Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 555.
For Hiri-Koiari Electorate, Count 3 progressive tally:
- Andrew Moi – 751 taking the lead
- Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party) – 477
- Mathias Jack (Independent Candidate) – 362
- Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party) – 227
- Willie Kaeaka (Independent Candidate)
For Central Regional- Hiri-Koiari counting:
- James Enage (Independent Candidate) – 1,257
- Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 589
- Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party)
- Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) – 29
- Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 11.
Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count for today and will continue tomorrow so as for Kairuku electorate at Murray Barracks.