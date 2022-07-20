Kairuku Counting Day 3 Update

The progressive tally for Kairuku Open count 7 is:

Seline Leo Lohia (Indigenous Liberation Party) – 1,847 Peter Namea Isoaimo (National Alliance Party) – 1,577 Allan Auka Keagaimo (Independent) – 787 Paru Aihi (People’s National Congress Party) –702 Bona Kolopi Ine’e (United Labour Party) – 413.

For Provincial Seat-Kairuku District Counting:

Scott Boro Morata comes first with 2044 Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party) – 1,480 Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 920 Paul Simon (United Labour Party) – 738 Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 555.

For Hiri-Koiari Electorate, Count 3 progressive tally:

Andrew Moi – 751 taking the lead Keith Iduhu (New Generation Party) – 477 Mathias Jack (Independent Candidate) – 362 Gabriel Nicholas (PNG National Party) – 227 Willie Kaeaka (Independent Candidate)

For Central Regional- Hiri-Koiari counting:

James Enage (Independent Candidate) – 1,257 Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) – 589 Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party) Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) – 29 Philomena Kassman (Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party) – 11.

Hiri-Koiari officials had a slow count for today and will continue tomorrow so as for Kairuku electorate at Murray Barracks.