K500,000 for by-election

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the by-election was signed yesterday by Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, and NCD City Manager, Bernard Kipit.

Kipit says there is urgency for representation for the people of Moresby Northwest.

“Our Constitution states that everybody in PNG must be represented. Moresby Northwest has been very unlucky, it has not been fully represented for the last four years,” he said.

Sinai further thanked the Office of the NCD Governor for the contribution.

“Election commitments, operations and the conduct of elections are the constitutional duty of the people of PNG,” he stated.

Sinai said the MoU is an understanding between NCD and the Electoral Commission to work together.

“We agree to work together in the election process, managing of resources, the elections, logistics and working together to meet the expenses.”