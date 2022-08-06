Juffa Retains Seat

The People’s Movement for Change Party Leader won by 24,283 votes and coming second was Jean Parkop with 19,654 votes. The winner took his stand after the 44th exclusion of Allen Mesa (PNC).

Oro Province Election Manager, Daisy Hombogani, yesterday declared the winner and signed the writ.

Mr Juffa thanked his people for mandating him for the third time.

“During these elections we saw people respect one another, people worked together. Yes, we had hiccups, there were some accusations made but in general, the people of Oro have changed significantly.

“I thank all our candidates and their supporters for their efforts, discipline and respect for one another and for doing the best they could. I am willing to work with them,” he said.