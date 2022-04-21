Judges Undergo Election Petition Workshop

A two-day workshop held in Port Moresby from April 19 to 20th was facilitated by Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, Justice Les Gavara-Nanu, Justice Ellenas Batari, Justice David Cannings, Justice Colin Makail and Justice Joseph Yagi.

Twenty four judges and 11 Acting Judges attended the workshop.

Deputy Chief Justice Kandakasi said, “Election 2022 is here and that means, the next five years of the next parliament will be determined by this election.”

“Five years is what Parliament has, and so we need to deliver judgements on election petitions well before the 5th year.”

He said election petitions are meant to be simple and to be filed by ordinary citizens.

The Deputy Chief Justice urged that Judges concentrate on hearing and delivering real justice on substantive merits of a petition, instead of continuing with the current practice of technical issues.

Justice Colin Makail also said in his presentation that Judges play an important role in elections, especially by being “part of a team at the back-end of the elections to resolve disputes arising from the elections.”

Most of the discussions were held on how to effectively administer election petition cases and to find the best ways possible to resolve the election petitions, at less cost and in a timely manner.

The workshop was designed and delivered by the Papua New Guinea Centre for Judicial Excellence (PNGCJE).